RB Leipzig supporter tragically dies after medical emergency in Bundesliga clash against Borussia Monchengladbach as stadium falls silent

A fan tragically died on Saturday during the Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Following a medical emergency, attempts were made to revive the RB Leipzig fan at the Red Bull Arena, but without success.

The stadium was “almost silent” after the incident, according to DW Sports.

A Mönchengladbach fan also died in a traffic accident outside the stadium before the match.

RB Leipzig issued a statement regarding his official websitewhich said: ‘A heartbreaking night.

An RB Leipzig fan died on the ground during the match against Borussia Mönchengladbach

“Today before the match between RB Leipzig and Borussia Mönchengladbach a medical emergency occurred in the stadium and unfortunately the person died in the stadium.

«That same day, a member of the Borussia Mönchengladbach fans died in a traffic accident on the way to Leipzig.

“We are deeply saddened and all our thoughts are with the families and relatives of the fans, to whom we express our deepest condolences and solidarity.

‘Rest in peace.’

RB Leipzig won 2-0, with goals from Xavi Simons and Lois Openda.

Leipzig is currently fifth in the Bundesliga, while Mönchengladbach is 14th.

Xavi Simons scored in RB Leipzig’s 2-0 victory against Borussia Mönchengladbach