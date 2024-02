via Twitter/X

About two dozen neo-Nazis marched through Nashville, Tennessee on Saturday, chanting and wielding giant swastika flags while spewing hate at a man who trailed and recorded them, calling them cowards for disguising their identities with masks.

“What are you ashamed of?” the heckler, Ruwan Karu, shouted in an interaction that he shared on Twitter/X, adding, “Show me your fucking faces!”

“You don’t belong here,” one of the extremists replied. “Go to your third-world country!”

