Sun. Feb 18th, 2024

    News

    Chris Brown Claims He Was Uninvited From NBA All-Star Game

    By

    Feb 18, 2024
    Chris Brown Claims He Was Uninvited From NBA All-Star Game

    Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

    Chris Brown posted a barrage of angry Instagram stories Saturday in which he claimed the NBA had invited him to play in their celebrity all-star game, only to disinvite him later over objections from sponsors.

    “I was asked by the NBA to play in the all star game this year! Only for them to call later and say they couldn’t do IT because of their sponsors like RUFFLES,” he wrote in his post, naming the principal sponsor of the star-studded match.

    Brown added screenshots of a Jan. 22 email with an NBA rep welcoming him to the event. The message included a digital template of an NBA jersey Brown was supposed to wear as part of rapper Lil Wayne’s team.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

