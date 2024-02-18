Isla Fisher cuts a stylish figure in floral midi dress as she arrives at Chanel pre-BAFTA party in London

<!–

Isla Fisher cut a stylish figure as she arrived at Charles Finch & Chanel’s 2024 BAFTA pre-party in London on Saturday.

The actress, 48, looked radiant as ever throughout the evening as she rocked a long-sleeved midi dress with a multi-coloured floral print.

The garment also featured a high neck and pleated hem, while Isla added height to her figure with a pair of heels.

Letting her flaming locks of hair fall over her shoulders, the Australian beauty accessorized her look with a white robe.

The movie star also wore a pair of gold earrings and completed her outfit with a black clutch.

The outing comes after Isla revealed she had to give up a big habit to make it in Hollywood.

A true blue Aussie to her roots, The Great Gatsby star, 47, said she grew up with “a dirty, scoundrel tone” that helped her fit in at home.

But since she triumphed in the United States, the movie star, who is married to comedian Sacha Baron Cohen, said she had to stop saying bad words, he reported. Confidential.

“I’m working on my bad language,” the Wedding Crashers star told the publication, adding that the behavior is “frowned upon in Hollywood.”

“There’s not the seriousness that there is in Australia, where you can get taken seriously in sexist circles with a bit of bad language, or at least with my brothers when I was younger.”

Isla went on to say that she successfully stopped swearing until she started playing her character Mary in wolf like mewhich is now filming season 3 in South Australia.

‘My character, Mary, says bad words all the time; I have a lot of dialogue and she was basically saying bad words all day, every day. That’s my excuse and I stick to it; That’s why I have a dirty and scoundrel tone.

Isla and Sacha originally lived between Los Angeles and the United Kingdom with their three young children until they decided to move to Sydney in 2020.