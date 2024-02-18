How ReadyRESCUE Can Save Your Pet From Accidental Overdoses

Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast

In fall 2023, Katie Scott came home after work and saw that her black Labrador mix Chowder had broken out of her crate and gotten into a bottle of children’s liquid ibuprofen. “She’s a one-year-old Lab, so naturally she’s a little mischievous,” Scott told The Daily Beast.

Scott, who is a veterinary technician, says that human medication like Advil and Tylenol can be harmful to internal organs in dogs, causing gastrointestinal, kidney, and liver issues. She knew she was working against the clock to get Chowder the care she needed.

Before she called her local veterinary hospital, though, Scott reached for ReadyRESCUE, an at-home animal detoxifier that works to absorb toxins before a pet’s body does, buying pet parents time to get to a veterinarian to be seen.

