Lily James dons designer outfit inspired by a pair of the late Duchess of Devonshire’s chintz curtains for London Fashion Week

It might normally be considered something of an insult to suggest that a star’s couture dress looks like it was made from curtains.

But that’s pretty much exactly what Lily James wore last night at London Fashion Week: a designer ensemble inspired by a pair of curtains.

Not your average Ikea design, but a historic pattern from the late Duchess of Devonshire’s fabric collection.

Designer Erdem Moralioglu visited his family estate, Chatsworth House, where he had rare access to the archive of the elegant socialite originally known as Deborah Mitford, the youngest of the sisters who dominated London society in the 1930s and 1940s.

Lily James (pictured) wore an ensemble at London Fashion Week inspired by a historic pattern from the late Duchess of Devonshire’s fabric collection.

Inspired by his chintz curtains, designer Erdem Moralioglu created designs such as the mustard floral-print jacket and skirt that Downton Abbey star Ms James wore for her exhibition at the British Museum. In the image: example of curtains that the set resembles.

Inspired by her chintz curtains, Moralioglu created designs such as the mustard floral-print jacket and skirt that Downton Abbey star Ms. James wore for her exhibition at the British Museum. The 34-year-old wore the jacket open to reveal her white bralette and paired her outfit with metallic gold stilettos.

Surrey-born Ms James posted a glowing review of the show on Instagram, writing that the collection was “exquisite”. Such storytelling and beauty woven into every detail.”

She sat in the front row with fellow actresses Kristin Scott Thomas, 63, and Zawe Ashton, 39.

Ms Scott Thomas wore a bright green long coat with a matching floral slit skirt and a smart white shirt, while Ms Ashton donned a blue ruffled dress.

Dame Kirstin Scott Thomas (pictured) wore a bright green long coat with a matching cropped floral skirt and a smart white shirt.

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan (pictured) also attended, wearing a bold long red dress with a daring pair of cherry red gloves and black stilettos.

Actress Ruth Wilson (pictured) wore a striking plaid coat with maxi floral print details.

Also attending the show were Derry Girls and Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan, 37, who wore a bold long red dress with a daring pair of cherry red gloves and black stilettos, and actress Ruth Wilson, 42, who wore a checkered coat with maxi flowers. print details.

They weren’t the only fashion week attendees to attract attention: one of them arrived with a pair of sunglasses whose frame was made of silver nuts and bolts. Ms James is a long-time fan of the Erdem label and she attended another show in London last September.

There she wore the designer’s black asymmetric maxi skirt, which costs £731, and a £425 gray alpaca mix cropped jumper, which had black floral sequin details.

Last week the Mail revealed that filming on a new series of Downton Abbey has begun in secret, eight years after it last aired, but it is not known whether Ms James has signed up.