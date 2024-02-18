Byron Bay fashion brand slammed by furious customers for failing to send out orders as owner boasts about lavish travels around the world

Byron Bay clothing brand Yöli & Otis has sparked outrage after customers had to wait up to six months to make online purchases while its glamorous owner traveled the world.

Founded by Lena Catterick, a mother of two, Yöli & Otis presents itself as a sustainable luxury fashion brand for adults and children with a bohemian taste for style.

Catterick also inspires his followers by sharing idyllic images of luxurious hotels and enviable places he visits around the world.

However, even die-hard fans have recently criticized the brand, after they grew tired of waiting for their packages to arrive.

Many have lashed out on social media, with one recently commenting under a photo Catterick posted from a getaway to a luxury resort in Indonesia: “Beautiful photo.” Wondering if it will address the many people who wait months for orders they’ve already paid for?

Byron Bay clothing brand Yöli & Otis has sparked outrage after customers had to wait up to six months to make online purchases while its glamorous owner traveled the world. (Pictured: founder Lena Catterick)

‘Does anyone know if they are still in business? “It’s been almost 6 months since I purchased in August and the seller was scheduled to ship in September and then has been continually delaying shipping,” another commenter wrote in part.

Some customers claimed that the brand “blocked” their emails.

Catterick has since apologized for the delays. “I would very much like to sincerely apologize to everyone and emphasize that these delays were never intentional,” she said, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Many have lashed out on social media, with one recently commenting under a photo Catterick posted from a getaway to a luxury resort in Indonesia: “Beautiful photo.” Wondering if it will address the many people who wait months for orders they’ve already paid for?

Lena denied that the brand had blocked the emails and explained that the situation was just a system error.

‘In recent months everyone has been informed about these issues. No emails were blocked, our emails were inactive for 4 days: Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

‘Finally, orders will arrive next week and I will personally email you all apologizing and thanking you from the bottom of my heart for your incredible support and the opportunity to regain your trust. It means everything right now.’

Catterick has since apologized for the delays. “I would very much like to sincerely apologize to everyone and emphasize that these delays were never intentional,” she said, according to The Daily Telegraph.

According to The Daily Telegraph, customers also lodged a complaint about the failed orders with NSW Fair Trading.

Catterick last made headlines in June 2020 after the brand shared a controversial Instagram post about “mainstream media” and “political agendas” following the death of George Floyd amid the Covid pandemic. -19.

In his post, Catterick suggested that recent events were part of a cover-up of larger political issues.

Lena denied that the brand had blocked the emails and explained that the situation was just a system error.

Catterick also said he receives his information from “an alternative view” and referred to anti-vaccine conspiracy theorists celebrity chef Pete Evans and former anti-vaccine Home and Away actress Isabel Lucas.

‘I think we need to look deeper. “There is a need to establish a connection between those in power and their ability to push the world in one direction or another to satisfy their own interests,” the statement reads.

‘If they wanted to end racism and division, they could do it. If they wanted to end poverty, they could do it. If they wanted to reverse the effects of global warming, they could do it. The system fuels violence, perpetuates fear, creates division, inequality, poverty and protects the elite.’

Catterick said she was aware of her “privilege” as a white woman and insisted she was not underestimating Floyd’s life.