K’gari dingo attack: Two tourists bitten by wild canines on Queensland holiday island

Two tourists were bitten by wild dingoes in separate attacks on a popular Queensland island.

An 18-year-old woman was mauled on the back of her leg by a tagged dingo in K’gari, Queensland, at 3pm on Saturday.

It is understood the woman was attacked while heading to Lake Wabby on the island.

In the second attack, a person was bitten or bitten by a dingo on the beach near Dilli Village around 8pm on Saturday.

The Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service confirmed both tourists were part of tour groups.

The 18-year-old woman was treated for puncture wounds around her left knee.

It is unclear what injuries the person attacked Saturday night has.

Rangers attempted to contact people on Sunday morning and identify the two dingoes that attacked the tourists.

Dangerous dingo signs were installed at the entrance to Lake Wabby on Sunday morning.

Rangers will also increase patrols in the areas of the attacks.

More to come.