Bunnings goes wild for Taylor Swift! Iconic hardware giant unveils genius DIY hack for making a bejewelled hat for Eras tour

Bunnings Warehouse has shared a simple DIY tip that Swifties can use to create their own bejeweled hat.

The Australian hardware giant demonstrated the creative trick on Instagram, inspiring its fans to get crafty in preparation for Taylor Swift’s long-awaited concerts.

The post broke the process down into manageable steps so fans could easily replicate the look.

The starting point is a standard straw hat from Bunnings.

The transformation journey begins with a can of gold spray paint, which gives the hat a shiny base.

With the golden hat as their canvas, Swifties are encouraged to unleash their creativity.

Bunnings suggests using PVA glue to adorn the hat with shiny glass tiles, reminiscent of the sparkly aesthetic Swiftie is known for.

To add an extra touch of starlight, they recommend weaving delicate fairy lights inside the brim, turning an ordinary hat into a twinkling tribute to the pop star.

This crafty trend follows a wave of Swift-inspired DIY projects that have swept across social media platforms, with fans eager to show their admiration through handmade creations.

Taylor Swift sent the crowd into a frenzy when she used an iconic Australian phrase during her second Eras show at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday.

The global megastar, 34, kicked off his Australian tour on Friday and returned to Melbourne Stadium for another epic show the next day.

In addition to impressing with her epic three-hour setlist, Taylor also left the 96,000 spectators hysterical for a moment during the concert.

The audience burst into loud shouts when she put on his own Australian touch on his hit song We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.

The Grammy-winning artist personalized her show for her Melbourne audience with the help of her backing dancer in the fun moment.

Singing the song’s normal lyrics into the microphone, he said, “This is exhausting, you know? I mean, we’re never going to get back together.

But Taylor then handed the microphone to a dancer, who said the lyrics “no” as “naur” in a noticeably Australian accent, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

The audience was heard bursting into deafening screams as they were thrilled by the hilarious touch, as Taylor went straight into the chorus of the song.

Taylor’s support act, Sabrina Carpenter, also got into the Australian vibe when she too changed the lyrics of her song for the Melbourne audience.

The American singer, 24, began the performance at 6:30 pm before Taylor’s big debut and performed some of her most beloved songs during her performance.

And while playing her smash hit Nonsense, Sabrina surprised the crowd by changing her lyrics to give them a special Australian touch.

In his best Australian accent, he hilariously sang: “I don’t say ‘hello’, I say ‘good morning mate’ / I don’t throw a party, I’m a lightweight / Melbourne, I’ve just arrived, I saw and I ate.”

On Saturday, Taylor once again drew a crowd of around 96,000 to the MCG for her second show, after performing to the biggest crowd of her career on the opening night of her Australian tour.

Despite having performed in large sports stadiums across the United States, the opening night of his Australian tour broke records as he never performed to a crowd larger than 74,000.

Taylor’s opening act Sabrina Carpenter (pictured) also got into an Aussie mood when she changed the lyrics to her song Nonsense for the audience, singing: “I don’t say ‘hello’, I say ‘good morning, mate’.”