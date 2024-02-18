Dakota Johnson reveals if she has seen Madame Web after the Spider-Man spin-off was torched by critics

Dakota Johnson got candid watching her latest film, Madame Webb, after critics panned it.

The 34-year-old daughter of Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, who plays the lead character in the new superhero movie, said she didn’t get a chance to see it during her interview with Magic FM Thursday.

“I don’t know when I’ll see him,” he said. ‘Some day.’

After humorously recalling that she skipped the Madame Web premiere to “go to dinner,” Dakota insisted that her decision had nothing to do with the film itself.

“For me, it’s a way to not have an existential crisis,” he admitted. “Not watching my movies is like taking care of myself.”

Dakota Johnson got candid watching her latest film, Madame Webb, after critics panned it; Pictured from the MagicFM interview on February 15.

The 34-year-old daughter of Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, who plays the title character in the new superhero movie, said she hasn’t had a chance to see it.

The Fifty Shades of Gray star also confessed that she never searches on Google.

The big reveal comes after Madame Web, also starring Sydney Sweeney, debuted with a 17% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Critics called the film ‘As silly and silly as the worst of the genre.‘ and a ridiculous matter.’

X, formerly known as Twitter, was inundated with negative comments about it, with one person calling the film “a series of mistakes and wasted opportunities.”

Another described it as “a clunky, poorly written, messy and sloppy film, replete with editing and mediocre acting.”

Another user simply wrote: “Morbius was better.”

Sony’s Morbius, released in 2022 and starring Jared Leto, is known for being one of the worst-reviewed superhero movies of all time, with a low 15 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

However, some people praised Madame Web online after the premiere.

“I don’t know when I’ll see him,” he said. ‘Some day’; Pictured at the Mexico City premiere of Madame Web on Tuesday.

In Madame Web, Dakota takes on the role of Cassandra Webb, a New York City paramedic gifted with psychic abilities due to a mutant gene, similar to the X-Men concept.

X, formerly known as Twitter, was inundated with negative comments about it, with one person calling the film “a series of mistakes and wasted opportunities.”

Dakota was accompanied at the premiere by her co-star, Mexican actor José María Yazpik (left), who plays Santiago, and the film’s director and co-writer, SJ Clarkson (right).

‘Madame Web exceeds expectations. Some of the dialogue is cheesy, some heavy-handed product placement and probably could have been a little neater, but the cast really makes magic with what they had, their chemistry is a lot of fun and the costumes look great,” wrote one reviewer on X later.

In Madame Web, Dakota takes on the role of Cassandra Webb, a New York City paramedic gifted with psychic abilities due to a mutant gene, similar to the X-Men concept.

Her character is faced with the task of safeguarding three women from an enigmatic adversary.

The film belongs to Sony’s Spider-Man universe, clearly separate from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, owned by Disney.

This film could potentially be one of the last collaborations between Sony and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, following Disney’s acquisition of Marvel.

,