Colleges Are Cracking Down on Free Speech in the Name of ‘Inclusion’

“Recent events and incidents on campus have made Jewish students feel unsafe and unwelcome.” That’s how the President’s Office at American University justified sweeping changes to the university’s policies governing student organizations and campus protests for the spring semester.

These new rules make a mockery of the university’s “commitment to free expression and civic engagement.” And they point to the fatal flaws of a Disney-fied vision of campus “diversity” and “inclusion” where everyone feels entitled to be “welcomed, respected, supported and valued” at all times.

Framed as upholding the university’s core value of “inclusivity,” the revised regulations ban all indoor protests and mandate that all student clubs—as well as all posters for university-sponsored events—be “welcoming and build community.” Those who violate these directives are subject to disciplinary action, while student organizations that refuse to comply risk losing their official status and funding.

