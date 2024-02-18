Sun. Feb 18th, 2024

    News

    Colleges Are Cracking Down on Free Speech in the Name of ‘Inclusion’

    By

    Feb 18, 2024 , , ,
    Colleges Are Cracking Down on Free Speech in the Name of ‘Inclusion’

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

    “Recent events and incidents on campus have made Jewish students feel unsafe and unwelcome.” That’s how the President’s Office at American University justified sweeping changes to the university’s policies governing student organizations and campus protests for the spring semester.

    These new rules make a mockery of the university’s “commitment to free expression and civic engagement.” And they point to the fatal flaws of a Disney-fied vision of campus “diversity” and “inclusion” where everyone feels entitled to be “welcomed, respected, supported and valued” at all times.

    Framed as upholding the university’s core value of “inclusivity,” the revised regulations ban all indoor protests and mandate that all student clubs—as well as all posters for university-sponsored events—be “welcoming and build community.” Those who violate these directives are subject to disciplinary action, while student organizations that refuse to comply risk losing their official status and funding.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    Breaking News

    Japan relaxes haircut rules to attract army recruits

    Feb 19, 2024
    News

    Bayern Munich are beaten AGAIN as Dayot Upamecano is sent off for a second game in a row… with pressure mounting on Thomas Tuchel as his side sit EIGHT points behind Bayer Leverkusen after shock 3-2 defeat at Bochum

    Feb 18, 2024
    News

    Criticism grows after NYPD dance team performs at schools and events as migrant crime surges in Big Apple leaving residents despondent

    Feb 18, 2024

    You missed

    Breaking News

    Japan relaxes haircut rules to attract army recruits

    Feb 19, 2024
    News

    Bayern Munich are beaten AGAIN as Dayot Upamecano is sent off for a second game in a row… with pressure mounting on Thomas Tuchel as his side sit EIGHT points behind Bayer Leverkusen after shock 3-2 defeat at Bochum

    Feb 18, 2024
    News

    Criticism grows after NYPD dance team performs at schools and events as migrant crime surges in Big Apple leaving residents despondent

    Feb 18, 2024
    News

    Alexei Navalny’s Widow Shares Tribute, as Russians Are Arrested at Rallies

    Feb 18, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy