Beyonce recalls bold move to cut her hair into a pixie in 2013 amid Jay-Z cheating rumors – says she wanted to feel ‘liberated’ during a ‘very big emotional transformation’ in her life

Beyoncé opened up about her “rebellious” decision to cut her hair into a pixie hairstyle more than a decade ago.

In an interview for EssenceIn the March/April beauty issue, the 42-year-old singer said she decided to cut her hair during “a very big emotional transformation” in her life.

At the time, the 32-time Grammy winner, who sported icy blonde waves at the premiere of Tyler Perry’s Mea Culpa on Friday, He said he “just wanted to take it off” because he wanted his physical appearance to reflect the “metamorphosis” he was going through inside.

Back then, in 2013, rumors were circulating that her husband Jay-Z was unfaithful and three years later she released her album Lemonade, which hinted at her infidelity.

He later confirmed that he cheated and hinted that they narrowly avoided divorce in a conversation with New York Times Style Magazine.

During her interview, Beyoncé gave a thoughtful response to a question about her short hair days and whether or not it represented a “life change.”

‘Did. That’s right,’ she said. “I love how we associate a certain hairstyle with moments in our lives, like that short hair moment.”

He recalled that particular day and said he didn’t have a certain hairstyle in mind, but rather just wanted to “break free” by cutting his hair.

“I remember the day I decided to cut off all my hair,” he said. “I didn’t have any particular style in mind.”

He then confirmed that he was going through an important moment in his life.

“It wasn’t an aesthetic choice, but it was an emotional transformation and a very big metamorphosis that I was going through,” he said.

“A lot of my identity as an artist is related to my hair down,” she explained. “Cutting my hair was for me rebelling against being the woman society thinks I should be.”

The 16 Carriages hitmaker said she had just welcomed her daughter Blue Ivy, now 12, and wanted to free herself from the expectations placed on her about what kind of mother she should be.

“I was a new mother and something about the liberation of being a mother made me want to get rid of all that,” she said. ‘It was a physical representation of me shedding the expectations placed on me. I just wanted to take it off.

She recalled grabbing the scissors herself and cutting off her long hair, which she said was “very intentional,” much to the surprise of her stylist and friend Neal Farinah.

“It was very long, very thick and very healthy,” Beyoncé recalled. “I just took the scissors and cut it.”

“It was what I needed to do,” he added. ‘And after that, I became super brave.

“It was the first step to many bolder decisions I have made in my life and career that have led me to who I am today.”