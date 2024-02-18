Notable Black church urges an end to US support for ‘Israel’

NNA – The Council of Bishops of the African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church has urged the United States to quot;immediately withdraw all funding and support from Israel,quot; denouncing the Israeli aggression on Gaza as quot;mass genocidequot;.

In a joint statement, the AME said the Israeli forces have cornered Palestinians in the Gazan city of Rafah and quot;denied them access to food, water, shelter and health care.quot;

quot;After this torture, they plan to murder them. The United States of America will have likely paid for the weapons they use. This must not be allowed to happen,quot; the statement underlined.nbsp;nbsp;

The bishops emphasized that quot;Israelquot; has killed over 28,000 Palestinians, predominantly women and children, since October 7, calling for quot;an immediate and permanent ceasefire.quot;

quot;We remain in solidarity with Jesus Christ of Nazareth, a Palestinian Jew, and the Prince of Peace,quot; the statement read.

As one of the oldest Black church denominations in the United States, the AME made this announcement on the birth anniversary of its founder, Richard Allen, who established the church in 1787.

The statement was jointly signed by four bishops: Senior Bishop Adam J. Richardson, Bishop Stafford J. N. Wicker, President of the Council of Bishops, and the organization#39;s two social action chairs, Bishop E. Anne Henning Byfield and Bishop Francine A. Brookins.

It is noteworthy that several Christian organizations and leaders have urged a ceasefire, but this marks the first call specifically for ending all American aid to the Israeli occupation entity amid the ongoing aggression.

Last week, leading bishops in the Church of Englandnbsp;called on quot;Israelquot; to cease its quot;relentless bombardmentquot;nbsp;of Gaza, asserting that the war lacks quot;moral justificationquot;.

In a statement issued by the House of Bishops, the church expressed concern about the potential outcome of the war, emphasizing the risk of perpetuating an occupation that has historically deprived Palestinians of their fundamental rights and freedoms. It comes amid concerns about the prospect of an invasion of Rafah.

The town has become a safe zone for over half of Gaza#39;s 2.3 million inhabitants, who have sought refuge there after fleeing from fighting in other parts of the region. — Al Mayadeen

nbsp;

nbsp;

============bull;bull;===