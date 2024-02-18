Tuesday, February 20, 2024

Time. nbsp; nbsp;Topicnbsp;

10:30. nbsp;nbsp;House Speaker, Nabih Berri, calls the parliamentary committees of Finance and Budget, Administration and Justice, Education and Higher Education and Culture, National economy, Trade, Industry and Planning, Foreign and Emigrantsrsquo; Affairs, Human Rights, Women and Children, to meet in a joint session

11:00. nbsp; nbsp;A conference for the Medical Center at the American University of Beirut, to launch the cervical cancer awareness and vaccination project 2024-2027, in the presence of the Minister of Public Health

16:00. nbsp; nbsp;MPnbsp;George Adwan, holds a meeting with the Executive Council of the Maronite Leaguenbsp;

