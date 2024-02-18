Sun. Feb 18th, 2024

    News

    SNL Used to Be a Movie Star Factory—What Happened?

    By

    Feb 18, 2024 , ,
    SNL Used to Be a Movie Star Factory—What Happened?

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

    Once upon a time, Lorne Michaels had the juice to turn “not ready for primetime players” into box-office gold.

    As an executive producer, Michaels might have even more programming power and influence now within 30 Rockefeller Center’s NBCUniversal, NBC, and Peacock than he did when he launched Saturday Night Live. But 49 years later, he’s no longer focused on the business of taking young unknown comedians and developing them into movie stars. SNL writers and performers now are more likely to be married to a movie star (see Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson) than to become a star themselves .

    A Jason Reitman movie currently in production celebrating SNL’s 50th anniversary, SNL: 1975, boasts no movie stars, either. But they have a better shot (Rachel Sennott in particular, coming off of cult hits Bottoms, Bodies Bodies Bodies, and Shiva Baby) of becoming a star than anyone in the cast these days.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    Breaking News

    Japan relaxes haircut rules to attract army recruits

    Feb 19, 2024
    News

    Bayern Munich are beaten AGAIN as Dayot Upamecano is sent off for a second game in a row… with pressure mounting on Thomas Tuchel as his side sit EIGHT points behind Bayer Leverkusen after shock 3-2 defeat at Bochum

    Feb 18, 2024
    News

    Criticism grows after NYPD dance team performs at schools and events as migrant crime surges in Big Apple leaving residents despondent

    Feb 18, 2024

    You missed

    Breaking News

    Japan relaxes haircut rules to attract army recruits

    Feb 19, 2024
    News

    Bayern Munich are beaten AGAIN as Dayot Upamecano is sent off for a second game in a row… with pressure mounting on Thomas Tuchel as his side sit EIGHT points behind Bayer Leverkusen after shock 3-2 defeat at Bochum

    Feb 18, 2024
    News

    Criticism grows after NYPD dance team performs at schools and events as migrant crime surges in Big Apple leaving residents despondent

    Feb 18, 2024
    News

    Alexei Navalny’s Widow Shares Tribute, as Russians Are Arrested at Rallies

    Feb 18, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy