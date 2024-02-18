Sun. Feb 18th, 2024

    The GOP’s 2024 Campaign Message Is Falling Apart

    Feb 18, 2024
    The GOP’s 2024 Campaign Message Is Falling Apart

    Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero / The Daily Beast

    Ever since Joe Biden took the White House, Republicans have seemed to know exactly how they were going to toss him out.

    The plan was simple: Hammer Biden on two of his greatest weaknesses, the economy and immigration.

    By the time the 2024 general election rolls around, the GOP will have spent years showing voters how inflation was out of control, how the economy was better under Donald Trump, and how America was safer with Trump and the GOP’s more restrictive border policies. That was how Republicans would take back the White House, seize the Senate, and pad their light majority in the House.

