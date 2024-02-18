Sun. Feb 18th, 2024

    Son of former YouTube CEO found dead in UC Berkeley dorm

    Feb 18, 2024 , , ,
    Susan Wojcicki, YouTube CEO speaks onstage during the YouTube Brandcast 2022 at Imperial Theatre in New York City.

    Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Youtube

    Marco Troper, son of YouTube’s former CEO Susan Wojcicki, was found dead in his UC Berkeley dorm at 19.The family suspects a drug overdose, but the exact cause of death is currently unknown.A toxicology report is expected within 30 days to confirm the cause of death.

    Marco Troper, the son of YouTube’s former CEO Susan Wojcicki, has died at the age of 19, People reported.

    The UC Berkeley freshman was found dead in his dorm room on campus on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the school confirmed to the outlet.

    Troper was found unresponsive Tuesday at the student housing complex Clark Kerr Campus at about 4:23 p.m. local time, UC Berkeley spokesperson Janet Gilmore told NBC. The Berkeley Fire Department responded to the complex and attempted “life-saving measures,” but he was pronounced dead on the scene.

    While police sources told People the cause of death is unknown, Troper’s grandmother, Esther Wojcicki, told SFGATE the family believes the teen died of a drug overdose.

    “He ingested a drug, and we don’t know what was in it. … One thing we do know, it was a drug,” she told SFGATE, calling her grandson “loving” and a “math genius.”

    Wojcicki told the outlet that a toxicology report will take up to 30 days to receive results. Drug overdose deaths are predicted to be 2.1% higher across the country over the last 12 months compared to the prior year, per CDC statistics.

    “He was everything you could have wished for in a son and a grandson. He was destined to make a difference,” SFGATE reported Wojcicki said. “It’s heartbreaking.”

    Esther Wojcicki did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider.

