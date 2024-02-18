Tragedy after 12-year-old boy is hit and killed by a car while crossing the street

<!–

A family was left devastated after their 12-year-old son was hit and killed by a car while walking home from school.

Kye Duclos was hit at the intersection of Police Road and Hansworth Street in Mulgrave, Melbourne, shortly after 4.30pm on Friday.

The driver stopped at the scene and is assisting police with their investigations.

Kye’s father Michael shared his distress on Facebook, revealing that his son had been crossing in traffic and couldn’t see the “second lane”.

Kye Duclos, 12, was hit and killed by a car while walking home from school on Friday. His aunts described him as the “golden child” of the family and his father said his “world will never be the same.”

“He crossed without the green pedestrian traffic light and unfortunately was hit by a car,” he wrote.

“An off-duty MICA paramedic was on scene from the beginning and was able to perform CPR and keep him alive while he went into cardiac arrest.”

The father said there were “several” ambulances working on his son.

“Both Jess and I and Isla were able to get to the scene on time and watch them both work on him and give him a kiss,” he said.

The father said his son had scans to assess the extent of his head injuries after the boy was airlifted to the Royal Children’s Hospital.

Kye suffered cardiac arrest before dying in his parents’ arms.

TO GoFundMe has been released by the 12-year-old boy’s aunts.

The fundraising page said the family “suffered a tragic loss” and Kye was their “golden child.”

“The lives of his parents Michael and Jessie and his sister Isla will never be the same,” they wrote.

Father Michael Duclos said his son Kye (both pictured) was a “beautiful boy.” The 12-year-old boy died in the arms of his family after suffering cardiac arrest

“To help them navigate the coming months, we have created a GoFundMe page to ease the financial burden and allow them to plan a funeral and take the time they need to heal and grieve.”

Mr. Duclos wrote his thanks to everyone who participated in helping his son.

“It was overwhelming to see the love everyone had for our little man,” she wrote.

‘Jess and I’s wishes must be left to our mourners for as long as necessary. We love and appreciate you all, but we must take our time to accept what happened.

“Our world will never be the same, we will always miss our beautiful boy.”