NBA champion Scot Pollard, 49, filmed WALKING just a day after receiving crucial heart transplant as wife pays tribute to his ‘strength’: ‘He is continuing to shock us all’

Scot Pollard has begun his recovery after receiving a heart transplant this week

The 6-foot-11, 260-pound former basketball player underwent surgery on Friday

DailyMail.com provides the latest international sports news.

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Former NBA star Scot Pollard is back on his feet just one day after undergoing a heart transplant.

Pollard, who won an NBA championship with the Celtics in 2007-08, needed a new heart due to damage caused by a virus he contracted in 2021.

The 49-year-old man underwent successful surgery on Friday. His wife Dawn revealed that Pollard woke up Saturday morning and by night the former basketball player was walking once again.

In incredible images, shared on social media, the 6ft 11in Pollard could be seen moving around the hospital with the help of a walker as dozens of wires and intravenous drips followed him.

‘We have a walker! “He continues to amaze us all with his strength,” Dawn Pollard wrote alongside the video.

Former NBA star Scot Pollard recovers just one day after undergoing heart transplant

‘Look who’s awake and feeling great!’ Pollard’s wife, Dawn, wrote after he woke up.

Earlier Saturday, she had posted pictures of him standing after surgery. She also posted a photo of Pollard once she woke up from surgery.

‘Look who’s awake and feeling great!’ she wrote. “The breathing tube came out early this morning and she started making jokes and singing ‘I left my heart in San Francisco-Nashville.’”

Pollard’s virus likely triggered a genetic condition he has known about since he killed his father at age 54, when Scot was 16. He underwent surgery after going public with his search for a donor last month.

Pollard and his wife, Dawn, shared an intimate moment before his heart transplant.

Pollard played one season with the Celtics in 2007-08 and won the NBA Championship.

‘The surgery went well and I was told the heart is big, powerful and fits perfectly.’ Dawn said Friday. ‘Let’s now move on to the crucial part of recovery.

“Thank you all for the continued prayers and support, but most of all, our deepest thanks to the donor, our hero.”

Before the procedure, Dawn shared intimate photos of her shaving her husband’s head and beard before the transplant. She asked her followers to pray for her 6-foot-11, 260-pound spouse.

Pollard’s size complicated efforts to find a donor with a heart large enough to fit his body.