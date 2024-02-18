Sun. Feb 18th, 2024

    Algeria calls for UNSC vote on Gaza ceasefire, US says will veto

    Feb 18, 2024 , ,

    NNA – Algeria has called for a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Sunday to vote on a draft resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, and according to media sources, the Security Council has decided to vote on the resolution next week.

    On Friday, the Algerian mission to the United Nations distributed a modified draft resolution to Security Council members, calling for quot;an immediate ceasefire for humanitarian reasons which must be respected by all parties.quot;

    The draft resolution rejects quot;the forced displacement of the Palestinian civilian population,quot; and urges the entry of humanitarian aid quot;fully, quickly, safely, and without hindrance, to the entire Gaza Strip.quot; It also calls on quot;all parties to comply with international law.quot;

    It is worth noting that the United Nations General Assembly elected Algeria in June 2023 as a non-permanent member of the Security Council for a two-year term.

    US Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, responded by saying that should the draft resolution presented by Algeria come up for a vote as drafted, it will not be adopted by Washington.

    Vetoed by the US for the benefit of its biggest ally quot;Israelquot;, previous draft resolutions presented to the Security Council calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza have failed.

    The first time was onnbsp;October 18, 2023, with a Brazil-drafted resolution, the second was onnbsp;December 8, 2023, with a UAE-drafted resolution, and the third was onnbsp;December 22, 2023, with a Russian-drafted resolution.

    Although nearlynbsp;29,000 Palestinians have been martyrednbsp;in the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, the United States continues tonbsp;support quot;Israelquot; diplomatically and militarily, despite its alleged efforts to quot;facilitatequot; pauses for the fighting and a prisoner exchange deal between the Israeli occupation and the Palestinian Resistance factions.

    While Israeli occupation Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to persist with the war on Gaza until quot;destroying Hamasquot;, the Palestinian Resistance has reiterated that it will negotiate a deal only if a permanent ceasefire agreement is achieved, refusing any temporary deals. — Al Mayadeen

