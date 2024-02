<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Dana White has revealed that Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill will meet in the main event of UFC 300 in Las Vegas in April.

The UFC president announced the news after UFC 298 in Anaheim, where Ilia Topuria surprised Alexander Volkanovski.

In the main event, Topuria dethroned the featherweight champion with a wild knockout.

MORE TO FOLLOW