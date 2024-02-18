EXCLUSIVE: Tim Calwell’s new love revealed after MAFS groom forced to deny ‘Brazilian bombshell’ cheating claims during marriage to Sara Mesa

Explosive new pictures have revealed the fate of Tim Calwell’s ‘marriage’ to his Married At First Sight girlfriend Sara Mesa.

Photos show the online business owner, 31, has apparently moved on from the nutritionist, 29, with a mystery brunette bombshell.

In the photos, taken earlier this month in Queensland, Calwell and the woman grabbed some takeaway food and drink, before heading to a nursery to buy some plants.

Tim did not appear to be wearing his wedding ring in the photos.

At one point, the reality show’s new woman hugged Tim and planted a kiss on his cheek.

She wore an animal print minidress for the outing, paired with black sandals and dark Ray-Bans.

She wore her straight dark locks down and loose for the romantic day with her new man.

Meanwhile, Tim opted for a low-key look, pairing gray shorts with thongs and a black t-shirt.

Later, he put on a sleeveless top to show off his muscular arms.

Calwell addressed claims he was secretly texting an ex-girlfriend behind his TV wife Sara Mesa’s back while filming the show in an exclusive chat with Daily Mail Australia last week.

The revelations came to light on the Kyle and Jackie O show on Thursday, where a visibly shocked Sara Mesa confronted allegations that Tim had been photographed with another woman on the Gold Coast.

“I don’t know if this is true, but several people I know in Queensland have said that Tim has been supporting this Brazilian the whole time, throughout MAFS, throughout filming,” revealed radio host Kyle Sandilands.

Sara, taken aback by the accusations, could only express her surprise.

Speaking to Daily Mail Australia, Tim strongly denied cheating on his TV girlfriend.

‘No, I wasn’t accompanying anyone during the experiment. “He was literally locked in, focused, trying to make our relationship work,” he explained.

“I don’t know why, if she’s bringing it up…she’s trying to put pressure on me to try to distract me, maybe, from whatever’s going on in her stadium.”

Tim described his TV marriage to Sara as “toxic” with many ups and downs.

“There were definitely a lot of ups and downs. Almost toxic at this point, I don’t know,” she said.

‘We were doing everything we could to have a relationship. The whole experience is very intense anyway…it definitely wasn’t comfortable for me.’

Tim hinted that there could be trouble for the newlyweds in the show’s future and told fans to buckle up for what’s to come.

He referred to an explosive dinner in which he claimed Sara had canceled dates with him on three occasions, and she responded angrily.

Tim’s new love balances several elements during the new couple’s trip to a daycare center.

“I think his abandonment of dating was more of a catalyst for other things that were going on behind the scenes,” she said.

“I was getting really frustrated at being talked down to and put down.

“My feelings and my opinions were thrown in my face and I felt like nothing I had to say was valid.”

Tim admitted that his frustration may not be entirely due to the canceled dates.

“It’s more of a catalyst for my frustrations at being belittled over the course of the three weeks or however long it went on,” he said.

Tim hinted that there could be trouble for the newlyweds in the show’s future and told fans to buckle up for what’s to come.