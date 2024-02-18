Rooney Mara reveals she’s expecting second child with Joaquin Phoenix as she debuts baby bump in black gown at La Cocina premiere during the Berlinale International Film Festival

Rooney Mara is expecting her second child with her fiancé Joaquin Phoenix, three years after the birth of her son River.

The Nightmare on Elm Street star, 38, debuted her baby bump on Friday at the premiere of his new film La Cocina during the Berlinale International Film Festival.

She cradled her stomach as she posed for photographers on the red carpet in a billowing strapless black dress.

DailyMail.com has contacted representatives for Rooney and Phoenix for comment.

Rooney and Joaquin quietly welcomed their first child in August 2020.

Rooney Mara revealed she is expecting her second child with fiancé Joaquin Phoenix, three years after the birth of her son River Phoenix, when she debuted her baby bump on Friday.

The Nightmare on Elm Street star, 38, debuted her baby bump on Friday at the premiere of her new film The Kitchen during the Berlinale International Film Festival.

Mara and Phoenix, who first began a romance when they met on the set of Her in 2012, keep their relationship mostly private and out of the spotlight;

It was director Victor Kossakovsky who spilled the beans at the 2020 Zurich Film Festival after the screening of the film Gunda, of which Joaquín was executive producer.

“By the way, you just had a baby… A beautiful son named River,” the director told audience members in a question-and-answer session.

Their son is named after Joaquín’s late brother, who tragically died of a drug overdose in 1993. He was just 23 years old.

Joaquín and Rooney did not officially announce the birth of their firstborn until two months later in a passionate PEOPLE Opinion article about migrant children displaced on the border between the United States and Mexico.

In the article, Rooney and Joaquin called the idea of ​​being separated from their own son “unbearable” and imagined having to respond to him as he became curious about the topic later in life.

“As new parents, it is unbearable to imagine what it would feel like to have our child taken away from us for a day, let alone for years,” the engaged couple wrote.

‘But that is exactly the situation that those 545 children and their parents have been experiencing. “As Americans, it is our responsibility to continue to pay attention to the plight of these families and get answers as to why they have not yet been located.”

The couple also wondered how they could explain the situation to their son once he became more curious about the topic.

She cradled her stomach as she posed for photographers on the red carpet in a billowing strapless black dress.

Rooney and Joaquin quietly welcomed their first child, three-year-old River Phoenix, in August 2020.

Their son is named after Joaquín’s late brother, who tragically died of a drug overdose in 1993. He was just 23 years old.

Joaquin and Rooney didn’t officially announce the birth of their firstborn until two months later in an impassioned PEOPLE op-ed about migrant children displaced at the U.S.-Mexico border.

‘We have to ask ourselves: Is this the country we want? Are these our values?

‘How will it feel to explain to our son when he asks us about this time and how we treat scared, helpless children, some of whom may never see their parents again?’

“For the sake of our nation’s character, I hope we can tell you that the United States unequivocally rejected this cruelty and demanded that our representatives do everything in their power to find those missing parents.”

In early January last year, Rooney spoke openly about motherhood while in the Left Throw Podcast. ‘I love it. I love him so much. I think it’s the best thing in the world.’

“I mean, it sounds very cliché when you talk about it, but things are cliché for a reason,” the Carol actress expressed, while talking about how being a mother can also be “a challenge.”

“I also have a very privileged life,” he said. “Motherhood is very challenging, even when you have a privileged life, and I am very lucky to have the option to be with him most of the time.”

“That I think, ‘Oh, I’ll go to work once a year if something feels good to me, and other than that, this is what I’m doing.’” Most people don’t have that option.

Rooney also talked about raising River with her husband and fellow actor, Joaquim Phoenix.

The couple also wondered how they could explain the situation to their son once he became more curious about the topic.

In early January last year, Rooney opened up about motherhood on the LaunchLeft podcast. ‘I love it. I love him so much. I think it’s the best thing in the world’

“I mean, it sounds very cliché when you talk about it, but things are cliché for a reason,” the Carol actress expressed, while talking about how being a mother can also be “a challenge.”

Rooney also talked about raising River with her husband and fellow actor, Joaquim Phoenix. “It doesn’t seem like a two-actor house because I didn’t work for the first three and a half years we were together,” she said; seen in February 2020

“It doesn’t seem like a two-actor house because I didn’t work for the first three and a half years we were together,” he said.

‘Basically, since we’ve been together, I’ve only worked once or twice and one was very small and short. It seems like a creative home, we talk about creative things constantly.’

Mara and Phoenix, who first began a romance when they met on the set of Her in 2012, keep their relationship mostly private and out of the spotlight.

They starred in another project together in 2016 in the biblical drama titled Mary Magdalene, which premiered in 2018. The following year, the lovebirds became privately engaged.

That same year, Joaquín reflected on the beginnings of their romance while talking with Vanity Fair.

“She’s the only girl I looked up on the Internet,” the Joker star revealed. ‘We were just friends, email friends. I had never done that. I never looked for a girl online.

Although the two have yet to confirm whether they’ve said ‘I do’ or not, Phoenix referred to Rooney as his ‘wife’ during an interview with Hello! Magazine in 2022.

Rooney attended the Berlinale International Film Festival on Friday to celebrate the premiere of his latest project titled The Kitchen.

The film, written and directed by Alonso Ruizpalacios, also stars Raúl Briones Carmona, Anna Díaz, Motell Foster and Oded Fehr.

Earlier on Friday, before hitting the red carpet, Mara made a notable appearance at a photo shoot for the film (seen above).

The film’s premise follows “life in the kitchen of a New York restaurant where cultures from around the world mix during the lunch rush,” according to a IMDB synopsis.

Earlier on Friday, before hitting the red carpet, Mara made a notable appearance at a photo shoot for the film.

She opted for a sleek, all-black ensemble, which consisted of a pair of black pants, as well as a plain black top and an oversized jacket that was left unbuttoned in the front.

The actress slipped on a pair of black closed-toe pumps and tied her locks into a sleek updo.