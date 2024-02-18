Richard Keys blasts Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher for cutting huge holes in his socks against Man City… as he calls for ‘this nonsense to be outlawed’ in social media rant

Richard Keys rants on social media about holes in Conor Gallagher’s socks

A television presenter calls for this practice to be banned because “it is not necessary”

Watching you train while injured in the gym is like watching your lady walking down the street with another guy. Listen to the podcast Everything is Beginning

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Richard Keys has taken to social media to air his complaints about players putting holes in their socks.

The TV presenter who currently heads up Premier League coverage for beIN Sports pointed to the common practice, after watching Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher during the Blues’ 1-1 draw against Manchester City on Saturday.

The England star had made several noticeable holes in his navy socks and prompted a ranting post from Keys on her X account.

“Enough of this nonsense.” The 66-year-old posted.

‘There is no need for it. The Spanish have banned it (although Bellingham gets away with it). It’s time we did it.

Richard Keys took to social media to complain about players putting holes in their socks.

Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher shows off his modified socks during the 1-1 draw with Man City

Keys called the practice “nonsense” and called for the Premier League to ban the idea.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Gallagher is far from the first player to put holes in his football socks, and it has been something footballers have been doing for several years.

He first attracted attention in 2018 when Kyle Walker and Danny Rose were seen putting small inserts in their socks, with fans questioning the purpose behind modifying their on-field attire.

The idea behind this is to reduce pressure on the calf muscles, which are often restricted by the tightness of socks around the leg.

That restriction can cause difficulties with blood flow and circulation, as well as breathability given the muscular shape of players’ muscles.

Keys called holes ‘nonsense’ and called for them to be banned after seeing Gallagher

Bukayo Saka shows the hole cut in his socks, which reduces pressure on the calf muscle.

Many Premier League players have adopted the idea, with Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka recently spotted with holes in his socks, as well as Joelinton and Mykhailo Mudryk.

Jude Bellingham has also been known to put holes in his socks, but La Liga has frowned upon that aspect.

Former Valencia player Ezequiel Garay was once asked by the referee to change his socks because the holes were deemed not in line with the sports dress code.