Maronite Patriarch: Heroism lies in avoiding war, not in waging it

NNA – The Maronite Patriarch, Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi, presided over Sunday Mass in Bkerkeacute;.nbsp;

During this Mass, Caritas Lebanon launched its annual campaign under the slogan quot;From Your Hand to the Door of Heaven.quot;

In his sermon, al-Rahi emphasized that true heroism lies in avoiding war, not in waging it.

He stressed that the current state of division and mistrust, which hinders the functioning of the state, cannot continue.

Al-Rahi said, quot;Let everyone put above all else the goal of building national unity through new means and a new language, especially loyalty to our ultimate homeland, Lebanon.quot; — LBC English

nbsp;

nbsp;

==============