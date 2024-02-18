Sugababes embroiled in a feud as former bandmate Heidi Range’s mother SLAMS the group for picking up a MOBO Award without her… while Mutya Buena hits back: ‘Get over it’

Sugababes’ Mutya Buena apparently responded to his former bandmate Heidi Range and her mother after they subtly attacked the group.

The group, which now consists of Mutya, 38, Siobhán Donaghy, 39, and Keisha Buchanan, 39, won the Impact MOBO award last week and appear to have upset Heidi, 40, and her mother.

As the trio collected their award and gave an acceptance speech, Heidi took to Instagram and proudly posted a selfie directly in front of the Sugababes wall of fame.

She wrote: ‘It’s raining and very cold, but I’m manifesting the sun. It’s almost the weekend and half term, we’ve got this! Happy Thursday to everyone.’

Meanwhile, Heidi’s mother commented on how “proud” she was of Heidi’s story and criticized the trio for being “disrespectful for continuing the group without her.”

Sugababes’ Mutya Buena (M) has apparently hit back at former bandmate Heidi Range and her mother after they subtly attacked the group (pictured with bandmates Siobhán Donaghy (L) and Keisha Buchanan (R) in the MOBO Awards last week)

She wrote: “Yes Heidi, all the songs you wrote and made hits you can’t rewrite history or facts no matter how hard you try.” I’m so proud of you, mom.

She continued: ‘I just can’t believe how cheeky he is. Sugarbabes didn’t have a hit until Heidi was joined by 6 number 1 singles and multi-platinum albums, it’s so fake and disrespectful the way they are embarrassed by them.

Furious Mutya seemingly responded to Heidi’s mother’s comments on Sunday, stating that they need to “get over it” and “stop putting them down for what they deserve.”

She wrote: “I wasn’t going to say anything other than fuck, I will… now first of all I’m not here to hurt feelings but to stand my ground.”

‘When I wasn’t in the group and the girls were doing great things WITHOUT ME, do you think it bothered me that they didn’t mention me?

‘Alright, let’s be nice and get over it, we all deserve our flowers, but we were Shiv and Keisha on stage accepting our award at MOBOS and YES, WE DESERVE IT.

“I’m sick of people putting me and my ladies down.”

MailOnline has contacted both Heidi and Sugababes representatives for comment.

Sugababes entered the charts in 2000 with their debut single Overload and enjoyed a host of hits including About You Now, Freak Like Me and Push The Button (original Sugababes members Mutya, Keisha and Siobhan, pictured in 2001) .

Siobhan left in 2001 and was replaced by Heidi Range, (R) Mutya left in 2005 and was replaced by Amelle Berrabah (M) and Keisha was replaced by Jade Ewan (L) when she left in 2009.

The band reformed in 2012 with their original line-up, under the name Mutya Keisha Siobhan, as Sugababes was still owned by their previous record label, they regained the rights to the name in 2019 (Keisha, Siobhan and Mutya pictured).

Sugababes entered the charts in 2000 with their debut single Overload and enjoyed a host of hits including About You Now, Freak Like Me and Push The Button.

But it wasn’t always easy and the group was famous for their disagreements which led to the line-up changing three times before returning to the original trio in 2012.

Siobhan left in 2001 and was replaced by Heidi Range, Mutya left in 2005 and was replaced by Amelle Berrabah and Keisha was replaced by Jade Ewan when she left in 2009.

The replacement members stopped making music in 2011.

The band reformed in 2012 with its original line-up, under the name Mutya Keisha Siobhan, as Sugababes was still owned by their previous record label, they regained the rights to the name in 2019.