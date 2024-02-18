James Norton ‘joins celebrity dating app Raya’ after his surprise split from fiancée Imogen Poots

James Norton has reportedly signed Raya, following his surprise breakup with ex-fiancée Imogen Poots.

The Happy Valley star, 38, and the actress, 34, went their separate ways before Christmas, and their split was announced last week.

The couple had been together for six years, before deciding to end their relationship after “splitting”.

And it looks like James is hoping to move on, as it was reported that the actor created a profile on celebrity dating app Raya.

Raya is a private membership community that started as a dating app but has since evolved into a platform for networking and social discovery.

It launched in 2015 and costs £5.99 per month, but to join you need to complete an application, have an impressive social media presence and referrals from existing members.

According SunJames’s profile indicates that he is an actor who lives in London but grew up in York and is filled with a lot of melancholic black and white snapshots.

A gorgeous selfie shows the hunk sporting his artfully tousled hair, as he looks thoughtfully off camera.

The publication reports that James also included a shirtless photo of himself and opted for John Prine’s 1999 romantic song, In Spite Of Ourselves, as the theme song.

James’ new search for love comes after it emerged his ex Imogen tried to keep their heartbreaking split a secret.

Despite splitting late last year, the couple decided to keep their breakup a secret, with a source. close to the couple told MailOnline: “Imogen, for some reason, didn’t want people to know.”

The ‘free spirit’ actress previously spoke about how she ‘wasn’t ready to slow down’ because she wanted to travel the world.

However, James has been open about his hopes of wanting a family, admitting three years ago that his “gloom barometer is just beginning.”

Imogen split her time between New York and London, but previously insisted: “I’ve never seen anything fall apart because of distance.”

She said The evening standard back in 2020: ‘It’s all I’ve ever known. I consider work to be my happy place, in a way. Because that’s all I’ve ever known: pack your bag and move on.

‘That restlessness that is inherent to you is very addictive. And I guess now I’m supposed to slow down and start a farm or something. But I’m not ready to do that. I want to continue exploring the world.’

James previously said that his 2020 film, Nowhere Special, in which he played the dying father of a three-year-old boy, started his desire to become a father.

He said The Guardian in 2021: “I’m about 30, I’ve always wanted a family, my sister has kids, my melancholy barometer is starting anyway.”

In an interview last year to promote the Happy Valley finale, James said of his busy life as an actor: “It comes at a cost because we don’t see each other much, but we’re willing to pay that for the benefit of having someone.” There’s someone close to you in your life, who understands, who forgives, who will give up their Sunday to make an annoying self-tape.’

The two have been working almost constantly, with James filming the Bob Marley biopic One Love, while Imogen spent time in New Mexico in 2022 making the drama Outer Range.

“James and Imogen have extremely busy work lives and have found it difficult to see each other,” a source said. Sun.

‘They broke up and broke up last year. It hasn’t been easy for either of them, but they keep their heads down and move forward.

The couple’s romance began in December 2017 after meeting during a performance of the play Belleville at the Donmar Warehouse.

In 2020, Imogen moved into James’ home in London, before settling down together and, after five years of dating, they became engaged in February 2022.

Imogen was last seen with James at Wimbledon in July last year, however there has been no sign of her at any of the recent One Love premieres, in Jamaica, Los Angeles or London.

The couple also appear to have unfollowed each other on social media, with Imogen not among those liking any of James’ recent Instagram posts about the film.