Sun. Feb 18th, 2024

    Lebanon News

    Enemy targets towns of Yaroun and Aitaroun

    By

    Feb 18, 2024

    NNA – National News Agency#39;s correspondent in Nabatieh reported that Israeli warplanes carried out an air attack at approximately 13:30 this afternoon, launching an airstrike on the town of Aitaroun in the Bint Jbeil district.

    The town of Yaroun was also subjected to a raid carried out by enemy warplanes, the third since eight in the morning today, all of which targeted and destroyed houses in the town square.

    An enemy drone also carried out a guided missile raid on a house in the town square.

