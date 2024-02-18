Here’s what it’s like to watch a movie in the Apple Vision Pro

I tried a few ways to watch my favorite titles in the Apple Vision Pro.

The Apple Vision Pro transformed how I watch movies in my first week of using it.The $3,500 headset offers a variety of ways to experience my favorite TV shows and movies.I tried it in some of my favorite places to have a movie night. Here’s how it went.

After over a week of owning the Vision Pro, I’m still impressed by the movie-watching experience that blew me away during my Apple store demo — though it’s not perfect.

With the Vision Pro, the places you can watch a movie are endless as long as you have WiFi. Naturally, I was eager to find the coziest way to have a movie night for myself.

My favorite place to watch a movie or show is from my bed, so my instincts led me there for my first experience. It was almost as cozy as I’d imagined, but it was isolating to watch something by myself instead of with my boyfriend.

In bed, I found it’s easier to find a comfortable position and stay there throughout a movie rather than the fidgeting and turning over I usually do when watching TV. Doing so while wearing the Vision Pro would require me to reposition my window to keep it in my line of sight.

But after some time, the coziness wore off, and the weight of the Vision Pro started to make laying down feel awkward.

The 22.9-ounce headset isn’t exactly comfortable after a few hours of wearing it, but supporting my neck with a pillow alleviated some of that discomfort.

The weight also made watching in my living room trickier than in the bedroom. Sitting up in the Vision Pro for over 90 minutes made watching a Marvel movie on Disney+ nearly impossible. The position is more suitable for 30-minute episodes than three-hour films.

Eventually, I ended up laying back on my couch to get some extra neck support, but that didn’t solve the fact there was a bright display inches from my eyes.

Overall, I felt fine after watching a movie or a couple of 45-minute show episodes, but I couldn’t do a movie marathon or binge hourlong “Love Island” episodes as I’d normally do on my TV.

And, unfortunately, most streaming services still don’t have an app for the Vision Pro. There are some sites that you can log into on Safari, but others — like Peacock — prompt you to watch “on your phone on a tablet.”

Peacock requires you to download an app to watch shows.

Inside the Vision Pro, I can bring my windows close up to my eyes or watch from across the room if I want. For my movies, I went for a distance somewhere in the middle.

I have a 55-inch 4K smart TV, and that size is usually perfect for me to watch. But my motto while watching through the Vision Pro was “Go big or go home.” The Vision Pro can project a jumbotron-like big screen onto my ceiling, so of course I had to do just that.

I’m not a stickler for super high-definition displays, but the quality of the Vision Pro’s micro-OLED screen didn’t look much different from my 4K TV.

It was easy to have a snack while watching my shows, but the headset felt like ski goggles that forced me to physically turn my head to see my bowl of popcorn instead of just glancing at it.

As for drinking, I was surprised when my glass audibly clinked the front of my Vision Pro as I took a sip. The device didn’t stop me from having a drink, but its presence was certainly felt.

I could watch shows in a completely dark environment despite the real world being bright.

Thanks to the immersion capabilities of the Vision Pro, I could watch a film in a dark theater or a forest at night even if it was bright noon in my living room.

I took full advantage of those features when I wanted to zone out from the world around me, and it was convenient to step out of those environments to interact with the people around me.

I didn’t know I needed to be able to watch a movie from the side of a lake with the starry sky above me before getting the Vision Pro, but it’s become my favorite way to have some alone time.

