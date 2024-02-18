Alexei Navalny’s body ‘is FOUND and shows signs of bruising caused by being held down while suffering convulsions’

Alexei Navalny’s body shows signs of bruising, according to a new account.

The injuries are consistent with the Russian opposition leader, who died at age 47 on Friday amid accusations that he was “murdered” by Vladimir Putin’s regime, having suffered a “seizure,” according to Novaya Gazeta Europa.

The media outlet spoke to an ambulance worker in Salekhard, near the Polar Wolf prison where Navalny, 47, died.

According to the independent media outlet, his ambulance colleagues found bruises on Navalny’s body, who is now in police custody in a morgue at the Salekhard district clinical hospital.

“This damage is caused by seizures,” said the paramedic.

Alexei Navalny’s body (pictured) shows signs of bruising, according to new account

Vladimir Putin (pictured) has been accused of approving his assassination

A view of the entrance to the IK-3 penal colony in the town of Kharp, in the Yamalo-Nenetsk region, about 1,900 kilometers (1,200 mi) northeast of Moscow, Russia.

“The person is convulsing, they are trying to contain it, but the convulsions can be very strong and that is why bruises appear.”

There were also indications that prison doctors had attempted to resuscitate Navalny, because there were signs of “chest compressions.”

“I mean, they still tried to resuscitate him and he probably died of cardiac arrest.” But no one has said anything yet about why this stoppage occurred.

According to the outlet, an autopsy has not yet been performed.

Previously, Navalny’s mother was wrongly informed that the politician’s body was in the main morgue in Salekhard.

The family has now been informed that the cause of death has not been established and that his body cannot yet be released to relatives for burial.

Details about Navalny’s death are few and far between, and those that have been made public contradict each other.

Police officers detain a woman during a rally in memory of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny near the Wall of Pain monument

Navalny’s allies say they were denied the opportunity to see the body, which would remain in the hands of authorities until the investigation was completed.

Russian police officers next to flowers near the Wall of Sorrow monument placed in memory of Alexei Navalny

Just two minutes after the time Navalny’s death was reported (2:17 p.m.), the Russian penitentiary service issued a statement revealing his death.

Four minutes later, a Kremlin-controlled Telegram channel claimed that he had died from a blood clot, and just seven minutes later, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was speaking to the media about it.

In addition to this, Kremlin officials are alleged to have told the opposition leader’s mother that he died of “sudden death syndrome” while visiting the brutal IK-3 Polar Wolf prison colony where he was being held yesterday.

Navalny’s lawyer, who arrived in the city of Salekhard with Navalny’s mother on Saturday, was allegedly told by the prison that the body was being held in the morgue.

But a contact at the Salekhard morgue later denied the body was there, leaving even more question marks surrounding the shocking death of one of Putin’s fiercest critics.

“It is obvious that the murderers want to cover their tracks and that is why they do not hand over Alexei’s body, hiding it even from his mother,” his team said in a post on Telegram.

More to follow.