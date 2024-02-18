Fans vent fury over UFC 300’s underwhelming card – as Alex Pereira is pitted against Jamahal Hill in April’s main event – and label the landmark show the ‘worst UFC event of all time’

UFC fans take to social media to blow up UFC 300 main event in April

Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill will headline the iconic show in Las Vegas

Dana White announced the main event in a social media post after UFC 298

UFC fans have criticized the UFC 300 card after Dana White announced it on social media last night.

Following UFC 298, in which Ilia Topuria upset Alexander Volkanovski to win the Featherweight Championship in California, White dropped the bombshell news for the historic event.

He announced that Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill will meet in the main event of UFC 300 in Las Vegas on April 13 for Pereira’s light heavyweight championship.

Other fights have also been confirmed, with Zhang Weili set to defend her women’s strawweight title against Yan Xiaonan and Max Holloway to challenge for Justin Gaethje’s lightweight title, but it’s a card that hasn’t gone well on social media. .

Fans have posted online about their disappointment in the UFC 300 main event, with many apparently disappointed by what they see as one of the biggest events in the promotion’s history.

In a scathing post, one fan wrote; ‘Is Jamahal Hill fighting Alex Pereira the main event of UFC 300? Are they serious? Is Dana trolling? I need some air.’ And there were many who continued in the same line.

“Pereira vs. Hill as the main event of the supposed biggest card in UFC history,” one fan questioned. With another asking similar by posting ‘Hill in the main event of UFC 300?’

Other fans called out White saying, ‘Are you serious?’, while there was one post that simply labeled the announcement ‘Worst UFC event ever.’

Conor McGregor was expected to return to the octagon for UFC 300, but the Irishman will not be part of the proceedings in Las Vegas.

McGregor hasn’t fought in more than two and a half years, but had been pushing for his return fight against Michael Chandler to take place at UFC 300.

However, speaking at the post-event press conference, White was unclear when he would fight again.

“Conor McGregor doesn’t need money,” said the UFC CEO.

‘I don’t know [if he fights again]. Conor McGregor has a lot of money. Anytime we get Conor, we’ll be delighted when he comes and fights. Money complicates many things. He just filmed a movie. He has to do the press for the film and he has obligations with that. “He wants to fight this year, but we’ll see what happens.”

Instead, the main event will see Brazilian Pereira defend his title against former champion Hill, who was forced to lose the belt in 2023 due to injury.

Hill won the belt in January 2023, defeating Glover Teixeira for the vacant belt and became the first Dana White Contender Series fighter to win a UFC Championship.