Kristen Stewart showcases her toned figure in a bralet and mini skirt as she promotes her lesbian thriller Love Lies Bleeding at Berlin Film Festival

Kristen Stewart put her incredible figure on display while attending a photo call for her upcoming lesbian thriller at the Berlin International Film Festival on Sunday.

The actress, 33, wowed in a tiny gray bralet that showed off her toned stomach and cleavage.

She paired the piece with a colorful plaid printed mini skirt that showed off her toned pins and matched her colorful blazer.

Kristen looked very animated at the photo shoot as she looked for the cameras, flashing peace signs and posing up a storm.

She was joined at the event by director Rose Glass, who looked effortlessly chic in a denim miniskirt and printed cardigan.

The couple is gearing up for the release of their LGBTQIA+ romance film, in which Kristen plays the lonely Lou opposite Katy O’Brian’s character Jackie.

The film is set in the 1980s and follows gym manager Lou and bodybuilder Jackie as they form feelings for each other after a chance encounter.

And Kristen has said the queer thriller features sex scenes that will “shock people”, while criticizing the intimate moments on screen for being almost mechanical.

“They don’t take their clothes off, but this is going to surprise people,” he said. Variety Magazine in a new interview.

“All you see is a dress rising and a head sinking. I think even straight sex in movies is so routine… No one really wants to come out.’

Kristen also said she found it “really sexy” to play a more masculine character, rather than the traditionally feminine roles that propelled her into the spotlight.

She explained: ‘There was something about the fact that the things I found attractive were really glorified.

“It was really sexy, and I don’t mean from a stranger’s perspective: I felt turned on and it was cool for people to witness that.”

Kristen was seen taking the stage to talk about her latest project.

Kristen dressed in a black coat for her arrival at the festival, where she was mobbed by fans.

The film follows Lou (Kristen) and Jackie (Katy) as they form a romantic connection, but Lou’s father’s violent business dealings quickly begin to take a toll on their relationship.

Love Lies Bleeding is the second feature film from writer-director Rose Glass, which she co-wrote with Weronika Tofilska.

The synopsis reads: “Lou, a lonely gym manager, falls madly in love with Jackie, an ambitious bodybuilder who heads to Las Vegas in search of her dream.

“But their love ignites violence, dragging them deep into the web of Lou’s crime family.”

Love Lies Bleeding features a host of stars making up the cast, including Dave Franco, The Hunger Games’ Jena Malone, and Anna Baryshnikov.

The film had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on January 20, before its official release on March 8 in the United States and April 19 in the United Kingdom.

Kristen’s upcoming projects also include starring alongside Steven Yeun in the sci-fi romance Love Me.

Kristen is currently engaged to Dylan Meyer. The Twilight star and the screenwriter initially met on the set of a movie in 2013, and the two crossed paths again years later, thanks to a shared friend.

“The day I met her, it was like all bets were off,” Kristen said during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show in November 2019.

Kristen previously dated model Stella Maxwell and producer Alicia Cargyle.