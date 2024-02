NNA – The Islamic Resistance issued a communiqueacute; this afternoon, in which it indicated that innbsp;support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, thenbsp;Resistance fighters targeted at 3:45 p.m. today, for the second time, the enemy#39;s al-Sammaqa post in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with appropriate missile weapons and achievednbsp;confirmed hits.

