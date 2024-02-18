Sun. Feb 18th, 2024

    Lebanon News

    Enemy government adopts a resolution prohibiting unilateral recognition of the State of Palestine

    Feb 18, 2024 , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – On Sunday, the Israeli government unanimously adopted a draft resolution prohibiting recognition of the State of Palestine, except after bilateral negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians, according to quot;Sputnikquot; news agency.

    The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation said: ldquo;The Israeli government unanimously approved the declaration of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli War Council member Benny Gantz against the Palestinian state.rdquo;

    During the weekly government session on Sunday, Netanyahu touched on what he described as international pressure to push towards a two-state solution.

    He said: ldquo;Israel rejects in its entirety the international dictates regarding the permanent settlement with the Palestinians. This settlement will only be achieved through direct negotiations between the two parties, without preconditions. Israel will continue to oppose unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state. Such recognition after the massacre of October 7, 2023 will give anbsp;huge reward for terrorism, n unprecedented reward, and will prevent any future arrangements for peace.quot;

    For his part, Gantz said, quot;After the attack of October 7, 2023, any unilateral step to recognize a Palestinian state is not the path to regional stability and political settlements.quot;

    He added: quot;The world and Hamas leaders must know as well that if our kidnappers are not in their homes during Ramadan, the war will continue and we will reach Rafah.quot;

