Sun. Feb 18th, 2024

    Macron, El Sisi confirm their “firm opposition” to an Israeli attack on Rafah

    Feb 18, 2024

    NNA – French President Emmanuel Macron and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah El Sisi expressed their ldquo;firm oppositionrdquo; to the attack that Israel threatens to launch on Rafah, as well as ldquo;any forced displacement of the populationrdquo; towards Egypt, which would constitute ldquo;a violation of international humanitarian law,rdquo; according to a statement issued by the Elyseenbsp;and reported by Agence France-Presse.

    The two presidents, who spoke by phone on Saturday, expressed their ldquo;firm opposition to an Israeli attack on Rafah, which would lead to a humanitarian catastrophe on a new scale, as well as any forced displacement of the population towards Egyptian territory, which would constitute a violation of international humanitarian law and represent an additional risk of regional escalation.

    Macron and Sisi also expressed their quot;deep concern about the deterioration of the already catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza and the obstacles hindering the delivery of aid.quot;

    They stressed quot;the urgent need to significantly increase the introduction of aid to the residents of Gaza,quot; underlining quot;the necessity of maintaining the Rafah crossing, opening the port of Ashdod, and a direct land route from Jordan, as well as all crossing points.quot;

    The two presidents also stressed quot;the necessity of reaching a ceasefire and releasing the hostages,quot; calling on the UN Security Council to quot;play its role in this regard.quot;

    They also pointed out quot;the necessity of working to end the crisis and relaunch the political process in a decisive and irreversible manner, with the aim of effectively implementing the two-state solution.quot;

