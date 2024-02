Dominic Lipinski/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

William says ‘no chance’ he’d allow Harry back

Prince William is reportedly determined to prevent Prince Harry’s attempts to return to the royal fold. The Mirror reports that sources close to William say he would step up to the plate if needed in the wake of King Charles’ cancer diagnosis, as he believes Harry and Meghan Markle “cannot be trusted.”

A source close to William told the Mirror there was “no chance” he would allow his brother back.

