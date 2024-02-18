Ralph Babet: Victorian federal senator erupts after he was ‘tricked’ into posing for a photo with neo-Nazi

<!–

A federal senator is furious after a self-proclaimed neo-Nazi allegedly tricked him into taking a selfie while performing a deplorable gesture.

Victorian senator Ralph Babet smiled and gave a thumbs up next to Nathan Bull on Saturday, seemingly oblivious to the man’s partial, below-shoulder-length salute.

The “very active member of the NSN (National Socialist Network)” then posted the image on X with the caption “Heil Ralph Babet, Heil our people.”

The United Australia Party senator, 40, has since distanced himself from the prominent neo-Nazi, claiming he had no knowledge of who Bull was or that he was aware of the illegal gesture being made out of sight.

Victorian senator Ralph Babet (left) was furious after self-proclaimed neo-Nazi Nathan Bull (right) tricked him into taking a selfie while holding a partial Nazi salute.

Senator Babet has since called all extremists “idiots.”

“You can all go stuff yourself,” he told the Herald of the sun.

“The extreme left and the extreme right are a bunch of losers.

‘I don’t know who it is. I don’t care who it is.

“He told Age: ‘Hundreds of people a month ask for a photo with me wherever I go.’

“Are you Ralph Babet?” ‘Yes I am.’ ‘Can I have a photo?’ “Okay, yeah, sure.” That’s the extent of this. “See you later, goodbye.” ‘

Senator Babet added that Victoria Police can investigate Mr Bull’s post “if they so wish”.

Victoria Police confirmed it would review the new image.

Bull’s post remained online early Monday morning.

The Nazi salute was banned in Victoria in November after several self-proclaimed neo-Nazis performed the salute at rallies.

Anyone caught performing the salute in public can face a fine of up to $23,000 or a prison sentence of up to 12 months.

United Australia Party senator Ralph Babet has distanced himself from neo-Nazis after being "tricked" into being in a

An investigation by the White Rose Society, a group of anti-fascist researchers who identify those in neo-Nazi groups, last year revealed that Bull is the son of a Victorian police officer.

His father shared an image of Mr. Bull wearing a Runic Storm (a Ukrainian neo-Nazi merchandise store) t-shirt for his 21st birthday and said he was “proud of what you’re doing.”

Bull was investigated by police for performing a Nazi salute in public last year.

He also supported self-proclaimed NSN leader Thomas Sewell as he faced court for assaulting a security guard.

Born in Mauritius, Senator Babet was elected to represent Victoria in the Federal Senate in the 2022 election.