Ukraine’s deadliest female sniper claims Putin will be ‘assassinated by his own henchmen’ – and warns ‘I would kill him if I could’

Ukraine’s deadliest sniper has claimed Putin will be “killed by his own henchmen” and warned she would kill him herself if she could.

Olena Bilozerska, 44, said Putin “will not live to see the international tribunal where he will be tried,” as she believes he will be “murdered by his own henchmen” once “the Russian elite realizes that the Russian government “Putin is becoming unprofitable for them.” ‘.

“Of course I would kill him if I could, but it is not realistic for me to have that opportunity,” Olena, who is credited with at least 10 confirmed deaths in the trenches of Donbass, told the newspaper. Sun.

He also described Putin as an “inadequate person” and warned that if he managed to take over Ukraine, other neighboring countries such as Moldova, Poland or Finland could be invaded next.

The sniper added that Russia could only be defeated on the battlefield, because “Russian politicians never keep their promises” and would break any treaty.

Olena joined the Ukrainian military as a volunteer sniper in Dnipro in 2014 while working as a journalist in kyiv before becoming a full-time soldier in the Ukrainian Marine Corps in 2018.

She was demobilized in 2020, but returned to fight for her country after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 and still serves in Ukraine’s Artan Special Unit.

Although she was demobilized from the navy in 2020, she and her husband Valeriy Voronov were still members of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Services, ready to deploy.

She is something of a celebrity in Ukraine due to her best-selling book called “Diary of an Illegal Soldier”, in reference to the fact that during the first years of her service, volunteers like her were not technically allowed to fight on the front lines. lines, but the law was modified in 2016.

She was well known even before the war, as her opposition journalism found her under threat of imprisonment by the former hardline regime of Viktor Yanukovych, deposed in the 2014 Maidan Revolution.

Olena also wrote poetry, but found no contradiction between that and fighting, telling MailOnline: ‘A creative nature requires perfectionism in everything, and this helps a lot in my work. Of course I don’t write poetry now.

He said just weeks before the 2022 invasion that he does not believe Putin will order an invasion and that his troop buildup was just “pressure and intimidation.”

But when her assessment turned out to be false, she and her husband enlisted in an army unit and arrived at the front the day Putin’s forces sent missiles to their hometown of kyiv.

Olena told the Sun that the nature of the war has become more difficult compared to the fighting in 2014 and 2017 due to Russia’s use of drones that allow the enemy to “see you almost all the time.”

The 44-year-old, who now plans and directs raids as an officer in Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence unit, said Ukraine must continue fighting Russia to regain control of its borders as they were drawn in 1991 after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

“After that, Ukraine must isolate itself from Russia with a reliable and very well-fortified border, strengthen its army and finally join NATO,” Olena told the Sun.

Olena, who was a volunteer combatant at the time but later joined the Ukrainian Marine Corps, has no qualms about any of the men she killed or wounded in battle.

Bilzerska (pictured) says she spares no thought for those unlucky enough to enter her line of fire. ‘When the enemy crawls towards our position to kill me, do you think if I have a husband, parents or children?’ she said

He said Russia was fighting Ukraine because it is “not satisfied” with its “very existence” and Putin’s country could only be defeated in battle, not by treaties.

Olena has previously said that she has no qualms about any of the men she has killed or wounded in battle.

She told MailOnline: ‘The moral anguish over the “murder of a human being” was invented by people removed from the war. An armed enemy is not a person, but a target.

‘If you take up a weapon against my country, that’s it, you’re a target. If you don’t take him out in time, he could kill you or one of your comrades.

He said he spares no thought for those unlucky enough to enter his line of fire. ‘When the enemy crawls towards our position to kill me, do you think if I have a husband, parents or children?’ she said.

‘Of course not. And I don’t bother with stupid things either. That’s for books and movies. In real life, anyone who thinks like that in battle is already almost dead.’

Olena’s skills as a sniper are undeniable, as shown in chilling footage from 2017, in which she selects her targets through a thermal imaging night scope with ruthless efficiency.

On the soundtrack, as a bird hovers over the silent enemy trench 200 meters away, he is surprised to see two men emerging from their position.

“It was the night of Ukraine’s Independence Day anniversary in August 2017,” Olena recalled, “and these Cossacks must have assumed we were drunk in our trenches celebrating.”

“I felt like something interesting was going to happen when they started coming out of a trench and passing weapons to each other.”

The sobering images show a man emerging from the trench into the crosshairs of Olena’s rifle. Unable to believe what he sees, he exclaims to his comrade: “Ah, he escaped! Look, look, look, look, crawling! Damn it.”

Twenty seconds later, the image becomes more focused and its first shot rings out, aimed at the enemy soldier’s torso, quickly followed by two more shots.

After the screen clears after the gun fire, another soldier is seen leaning over his comrade and is dispatched in a similar manner.

Shortly afterwards, another enemy fighter is seen emerging above the level of the trench and is felled with a single shot, falling lifelessly backwards out of sight.

“That night I shot three of them,” Olena said. Two of them were what we called ‘200 load’ [an old Soviet military term for dead, referring to the labels put on coffins] and the third was “charge 300” [wounded].’

Then her husband Valeriy, who was next to her in the trench, collected the shell casings and, following an old World War I sniper tradition, had one made into a silver ring.