Sun. Feb 18th, 2024

    Lebanon News

    Brazilian president accuses Israel of committing “genocide” in Gaza, compares it to Hitler’s regime

    By

    Feb 18, 2024 , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva accused Israel of committing ldquo;genociderdquo; against Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip, likening what the Hebrew state was doing to the Holocaust during World War II, according to the Palestinian news agency ldquo;Wafa.rdquo;

    Lula told reporters in Addis Ababa on the sidelines of the African Union Summit, ldquo;What is happening in the Gaza Strip is not a war, it is genocide,rdquo; adding, ldquo;What is happening in the Gaza Strip with the Palestinian people has not happened at any other stage in history. In fact, it had already happened when Hitler decided to kill the Jews.rdquo;

