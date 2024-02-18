Hariri leaves Beirut

NNA – Former Prime Minister Saad Hariri left Beirut this evening, expressing his appreciation and gratitude to ldquo;the tens of thousands of loyal people who came from various Lebanese regions and from the capital, Beirut, to participate in commemorating the anniversary of the assassination of martyr Prime Minister Rafik Hariri and his companions.rdquo;

He renewed his call to ldquo;everyone, especially the people of loyalty, to preserve the country,rdquo; and said: ldquo;As we were together, so we will remain, and I will be by your side wherever I may be…rdquo;

While regretting not being able to meet with all the delegations due to time constraints, Hariri expressed his hope to quot;meet with everyone in the near future.quot;

=========R.Sh.

