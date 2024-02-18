Washington brandishes a veto against a draft UN resolution on Gaza presented by Algeria

NNA – The United States announced on Sunday that ldquo;an Algerian draft resolution for a ceasefire in Gaza will not be adopted if it is put to a vote before the Security Council in its current form, hinting that it will issue a veto against the resolution.rdquo;

According to the Palestinian News Agency, Wafa, Algeria requested that the Security Council vote next Tuesday on the text in its current form, while Washington threatened to use its veto power, as happened during previous votes in mid-October and early December, despite the increasing pressure exerted by the international community in the face of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The draft resolution rejects quot;the forced displacement of the Palestinian civilian population, and calls for an end to this violation of international law.quot;

Yesterday, Saturday, the US Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, issued a statement in which she denounced Algeriarsquo;s decision to refer the text to a vote, considering that ldquo;the Algerian move threatens to undermine the ongoing negotiations between Israel and Hamas, with American-Egyptian-soft mediation, to establish a new truce,rdquo; according to the agency.nbsp;

nbsp;

===========