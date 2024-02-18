Derian after meeting with Hariri: Dar al-Fatwa is keen on preserving all the Lebanese

NNA – Mufti of the Lebanese Republic, Sheikh Abdul-Latif Derian, received on Sunday former Prime Minister Saad Hariri at Dar al-Fatwa, with talks touching on the prevailing conditions and ways of boosting national unity in the country.

In an issued statement by the Dar al-Fatwa media office, it indicated that the meeting between Mufti Derian and PM Hariri focused on the situation of Sunni Muslims, their mobilization, and strengthening national unity among the Lebanese.

In this context, Mufti Derian affirmed that Dar al-Fatwa is keen on preserving all its sons, Muslims and all Lebanese, and saving the homeland from collapse, reducing chaos, and working together to achieve the hopes and aspirations of the Lebanese who are suffering from the aggravation of crises one after another, until the election of an inclusive president of the republic and the formation of an effective and capable government that gains the confidence of the parliamentarians, representatives of the people.

Derian also stressed that ldquo;Lebanon can only advance through cooperation and solidarity among all its components and the help of brothers and friends,rdquo; adding that ldquo;the efforts and endeavors undertaken by the Five-Year Committee to break the stalemate at the presidential level are recognized despite all the difficulties it faces from within the divided Lebanese nation.rdquo;

He deemed the expansion of the Zionist aggression against Gaza and southern Lebanon as a ldquo;described crimerdquo; and ldquo;proof of the failure of the enemy government to achieve its goals,rdquo; as it continues with more massacres and crimes that are unprecedented in the modern era.

