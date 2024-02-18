Sun. Feb 18th, 2024

    BAFTA Film Awards 2024 LIVE: David Tennant presents iconic awards with Jacob Elordi, Ryan Gosling and Cillian Murphy among the nominees as Daisy Edgar Jones and Vogue Williams hit the red carpet

    Here’s EVERYTHING you need to know about this year’s 77th British Academy Film Awards…

    Who organizes the annual awards?

    David Tennant is making his hosting debut

    Who has gotten the most nominations?

    Oppenheimer looks to sweep the board after receiving 13 total nominations.

    By comparison, Oppenheimer’s box office rival Barbie received just five nominations and was notably snubbed in the Best Picture category.

    Also in the running are French courtroom drama Anatomy Of A Fall, Martin Scorsese’s Western crime thriller Killers Of The Flower Moon and The Holdovers, about a moody high school teacher forced to stay on campus over the holidays with a student with issues.

    Which celebrities will grace the red carpet?

    Cillian Murphy, Claire Foy and Barry Keoghan are among the BAFTA nominees who will attend the star-studded ceremony on Sunday.

    Irish stars Cillian and Barry are nominated in the Best Actor category for their roles in Oppenheimer and Saltburn, respectively.

    Who will present the awards this year?

    David Beckham, Dua Lipa, Hugh Grant, Idris Elba, Cate Blanchett and Daisy Edgar Jones, Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal.

