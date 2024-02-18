Mikati meets in Germany with his Qatari, Iraqi counterparts

NNA – Prime Minister Najib Mikati met today with Qatari Prime Minister,nbsp;Foreign Affairs Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, during the ldquo;Munich Security Conferencerdquo; in Germany, where they discussed the situation in Lebanon and the work of the ldquo;Five-Year Committeerdquo; to help resolve the vacuum crisis at the Lebanese presidential level.

Mutual talks also touched on the situation in southern Lebanon and the ongoing efforts to reach a ceasefire in Gaza.

Prime Minister Mikati also met with his Iraqi counterpart, Muhammed Shianbsp;Al-Sudani, and reiterated his gratitude to Iraq for ldquo;always standing by Lebanon.rdquo;

