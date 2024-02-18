Sun. Feb 18th, 2024

    Lebanon News

    Mikati meets in Germany with his Qatari, Iraqi counterparts

    By

    Feb 18, 2024 , , , , ,

    NNA – Prime Minister Najib Mikati met today with Qatari Prime Minister,nbsp;Foreign Affairs Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, during the ldquo;Munich Security Conferencerdquo; in Germany, where they discussed the situation in Lebanon and the work of the ldquo;Five-Year Committeerdquo; to help resolve the vacuum crisis at the Lebanese presidential level.

    Mutual talks also touched on the situation in southern Lebanon and the ongoing efforts to reach a ceasefire in Gaza.

    Prime Minister Mikati also met with his Iraqi counterpart, Muhammed Shianbsp;Al-Sudani, and reiterated his gratitude to Iraq for ldquo;always standing by Lebanon.rdquo;

    nbsp;

    =========R.Sh.

    By

    Related Post

    Breaking News

    Japan relaxes haircut rules to attract army recruits

    Feb 19, 2024
    News

    Bayern Munich are beaten AGAIN as Dayot Upamecano is sent off for a second game in a row… with pressure mounting on Thomas Tuchel as his side sit EIGHT points behind Bayer Leverkusen after shock 3-2 defeat at Bochum

    Feb 18, 2024
    News

    Criticism grows after NYPD dance team performs at schools and events as migrant crime surges in Big Apple leaving residents despondent

    Feb 18, 2024

    You missed

    Breaking News

    Japan relaxes haircut rules to attract army recruits

    Feb 19, 2024
    News

    Bayern Munich are beaten AGAIN as Dayot Upamecano is sent off for a second game in a row… with pressure mounting on Thomas Tuchel as his side sit EIGHT points behind Bayer Leverkusen after shock 3-2 defeat at Bochum

    Feb 18, 2024
    News

    Criticism grows after NYPD dance team performs at schools and events as migrant crime surges in Big Apple leaving residents despondent

    Feb 18, 2024
    News

    Alexei Navalny’s Widow Shares Tribute, as Russians Are Arrested at Rallies

    Feb 18, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy