NNA – United States Ambassador to Lebanon, Lisa Johnson, attended on Sunday the embassy teamrsquo;s match in the second division volleyball tournament in the hall of the Al-Rusul School in Jounieh, alongside the club president, vice president of the Olympic Committee, Asaad al-Nakhl, and Mr. George al-Hani.

The match ended with the US embassy team defeating Mont La Salle 3-1.

nbsp;

============