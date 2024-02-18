Sun. Feb 18th, 2024

    Lebanon News

    Lebanon reaps victory over Palestine in the Beirut International Cup Tournament

    NNA – The Lebanese basketball national team achieved its second victory over the Palestine national team this afternoon (84-55), in the ldquo;Beirut Cuprdquo; quadrennial international tournament held in the Ghazir Sports Club hall.

    Lebanon began the tournament by defeating Iraq yesterday, and will conclude it on Tuesday by meeting Syria, while Palestine won over Syria, and will meet Iraq on Tuesday.

    The tournament serves as preparation for the participating teams for the first window of qualifiers for the continental championship finals in Saudi Arabia next year. Each team plays two matches in this window.

    Global Active Sports, the tournament organizer, will hostnbsp;an official dinner banquet for the delegations, at 8:30 pm tomorrow at the Palms Beach House restaurant in Jounieh, under the patronage of the President of the Lebanese Basketball Federation and First Vice President of the AFC, Akram Halabi.

