Mark Zuckerberg says his daughter thought he was a cattle rancher for a while

Mark Zuckerberg’s new side hustle as a cattle rancher is confusing his daughter.

Josh Edelson/AFP/RichLegg/Getty Images

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has a side hustle as a cattle rancher.One of his daughters thought it was his actual job. If things don’t pan out at Meta, Zuckerberg jokes about going full-time on the ranch.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has so many hobbies these days that even his daughter isn’t sure what he does for a living.

Zuckerberg recently took on a new hobby as a cattle rancher, adding to his growing list of tech exec extracurriculars that include mixed martial arts, hydrofoiling, and CrossFit.

And, now, his daughter is starting to wonder whether he’s a full-time cattle rancher instead of the head of a trillion-dollar tech company with ambitions of building a sweeping virtual world.

“If you’re like a kid — so, like, my daughters — it’s kind of hard to wrap your head around like what Meta is, right?” Zuckerberg said on an episode of the Morning Brew Daily on Friday. “It’s this very abstract app, right? You’re like a young kid. So my daughter, for a while, just thought I was a cattle rancher.”

Luckily for Zuckerberg, his daughter assured him she supports his rancher life. “She’s like: ‘All right, like Dad, that’s clearly what you do. It’s like Mark’s Meats isn’t ready for prime time yet, but you’re really focused on it,'” he recalled her telling him.

With his daughter’s moral support, Zuckerberg aims to produce some of the highest-quality meat in the world. Since he doesn’t face the same constraints as commercial cattle operations, Zuckerberg said he’s feeding his cows the “densest, most nutritious” diet he could think of: beer and macadamia nuts.

If it all goes well, Zuckerberg said he laughs with his family about becoming a full-time rancher. “I always joke with Priscilla and my daughters now that if I’m ever done with Meta, I’m going to run Mark’s Meats.”

Read the original article on Business Insider