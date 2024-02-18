Denmark to send its ‘entire artillery’ to Ukraine, the country’s prime minister says

A Ukrainian soldier preparing 155mm artillery shells in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine on August 6, 2023.

Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Denmark is sending all of its artillery to Ukraine, the Danish prime minister has said.Mette Frederiksen made the announcement while speaking at the Munich Security Conference.It comes as Ukraine faces severe munitions shortages.

Denmark is sending its “entire artillery” to Ukraine, the Danish prime minister has said.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Mette Frederiksen appealed to other European nations to do more to help Ukraine in its fight against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invading forces.

“They are asking us for ammunition now. Artillery now. From the Danish side, we decided to donate our entire artillery,” she said.

“I’m sorry to say, friends, there are still ammunition in stock in Europe,” she continued. “This is not only a question about production, because we have weapons, we have ammunition, we have air defense that we don’t have to use ourself at the moment, that we should deliver to Ukraine.”

It comes as Ukrainian forces withdrew from the key eastern town of Avdiivka amid severe munitions shortages.

The Danish announcement will come as particularly welcome news in Ukraine as its military has been starved of artillery shells, forcing it to scale back some operations, Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi told Reuters in December.

“There’s a problem with ammunition, especially post-Soviet (shells) – that’s 122 mm, 152 mm. And today, these problems exist across the entire front line,” he said.

Meanwhile, in more positive news to alleviate the ammo famine, the Czech Republic says it could supply 800,000 shells to the Ukrainian military.

Czech President Petr Pavel said in a speech at the Munich Security Conference on 17 February that it had a stockpile of about half a million 155 mm and 300,000 122 mm shells, which can be on the Ukraine frontline in a few weeks “if funding is found quickly.”

Denmark is a key supporter of Ukraine

A serviceman of the 66th separate cannon artillery battalion of the 406th separate artillery brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is pictured by the American M777 howitzer, Zaporizhzhia direction, south-eastern Ukraine.

Dmytro Smolienko / Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Denmark has been a key supporter of Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

According to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, the Nordic country’s military aid commitments increased by 3.5 billion euros, or around $3.8 billion, since November — making it one of the biggest military donors by percentage of GDP, the institute says.

Denmark has pledged 8.4 billion euros, around $9 billion, in military aid.

With a crucial $60 billion US aid package stalled in Congress, European support is becoming ever more important for Ukraine.

Earlier this year, the European Union agreed to a new 50 billion euro, or around $53.9 billion, aid package for Ukraine.

“This locks in steadfast, long-term, predictable funding for Ukraine. The EU is taking leadership and responsibility in support for Ukraine; we know what is at stake,” President of the European Council Charles Michel said at the time, per Reuters.

Read the original article on Business Insider