Sun. Feb 18th, 2024

    News

    Alexei Navalny’s Widow Shares Tribute, as Russians Are Arrested at Rallies

    By

    Feb 18, 2024 , , , , , , ,
    Alexei Navalny’s Widow Shares Tribute, as Russians Are Arrested at Rallies

    Tatyana Makeyeva/File Photo/Reuters

    Yulia Navalnaya shared an emotional tribute to her husband, Russian activist Alexei Navalny, Sunday on social media.

    “I love you,” she captioned the tender photo, which shows the couple in silhouette with their heads bent together.

    The post is Navalnaya’s second public comment since news of her husband’s death rocked Russia and the international community on Friday. Initially, the 47-year-old economist wasn’t sure whether to believe the news because the Russian government led by Vladimir Putin is “always lying.” Speaking at a security conference in Munich, she vowed justice for her husband if the news of his demise were true.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    Breaking News

    Japan relaxes haircut rules to attract army recruits

    Feb 19, 2024
    News

    Bayern Munich are beaten AGAIN as Dayot Upamecano is sent off for a second game in a row… with pressure mounting on Thomas Tuchel as his side sit EIGHT points behind Bayer Leverkusen after shock 3-2 defeat at Bochum

    Feb 18, 2024
    News

    Criticism grows after NYPD dance team performs at schools and events as migrant crime surges in Big Apple leaving residents despondent

    Feb 18, 2024

    You missed

    Breaking News

    Japan relaxes haircut rules to attract army recruits

    Feb 19, 2024
    News

    Bayern Munich are beaten AGAIN as Dayot Upamecano is sent off for a second game in a row… with pressure mounting on Thomas Tuchel as his side sit EIGHT points behind Bayer Leverkusen after shock 3-2 defeat at Bochum

    Feb 18, 2024
    News

    Criticism grows after NYPD dance team performs at schools and events as migrant crime surges in Big Apple leaving residents despondent

    Feb 18, 2024
    News

    Alexei Navalny’s Widow Shares Tribute, as Russians Are Arrested at Rallies

    Feb 18, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy