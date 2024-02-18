Alexei Navalny’s Widow Shares Tribute, as Russians Are Arrested at Rallies

Tatyana Makeyeva/File Photo/Reuters

Yulia Navalnaya shared an emotional tribute to her husband, Russian activist Alexei Navalny, Sunday on social media.

“I love you,” she captioned the tender photo, which shows the couple in silhouette with their heads bent together.

The post is Navalnaya’s second public comment since news of her husband’s death rocked Russia and the international community on Friday. Initially, the 47-year-old economist wasn’t sure whether to believe the news because the Russian government led by Vladimir Putin is “always lying.” Speaking at a security conference in Munich, she vowed justice for her husband if the news of his demise were true.

