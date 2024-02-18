Criticism grows after NYPD dance team performs at schools and events as migrant crime surges in Big Apple leaving residents despondent

The New York City Police Department is facing opposition over its extracurricular dance team, with critics urging it to require officers to focus more on fighting crime and less on their dance moves.

Founded in 2022, the team was intended to serve as a place for officers to relax after their shifts. The dancers practice two or three times a week and perform at city schools, galas and other events.

President Autumn-Rain Martinez described dance rehearsal as “a place to release mental stress” during a recent appearance on PIX 11.

“We have to have a space to decompress,” he explained.

The team’s very public promotion comes as New Yorkers express concern about rising crime and resource shortages amid the ongoing immigration crisis.

“This will scare any criminal in New York,” said one X reviewer, offering some sarcastic criticism of his recent performance.

However, the team quickly drew criticism online as netizens urged them to spend more time fighting crime.

New Yorkers themselves had much to add to the conversation. ‘Instead of stopping crime, watch us do the Macarena!’ wrote one Brooklyn resident.

“I can’t wait for them to arrive on the scene and lighten the mood during a brutal homicide case,” one Jets fan growled.

Yet another poster commented on the dance group saying, “Well, now we know why all criminals can evade arrest in New York.”

Others took to social media to comment on the troops and the lack of what they consider police action in the city.

‘One Daniel Penny is worth 500 of these dancing cops when it comes to keeping New York residents safe. “I’m not exaggerating,” wrote Robert Sterling, referring to the man accused of suffocating a person on the subway before dying.

“Meanwhile, crime is at an all-time high,” a fellow X user posted.

The NYPD’s very public promotion of their dance team drew heated criticism from former Twitter users X.

The agents themselves are well aware of the disapproval. “I’m answering 911 calls all day, all day, all day off the list until it’s time to go home,” said team vice president Lauren Pagan.

‘The music is amazing. And when I sit here and listen to even if it’s the same song over and over again, it’s a nice place to be. Everyone here loves to dance. They love it here.’

Martinez said the club was designed to give officers a place to “express themselves creatively.”

“We have a dance team because mental health takes a toll doing this work,” she explained.

The dance troops’ recent appearance in local media comes at a time when immigration crime has skyrocketed in the city and robberies continue to rage.

In one of the most publicized incidents last month, three New York police officers were beaten by a group of immigrants in Times Square and left with minor injuries.

Five of the asylum seekers accused of assault were previously released without bail by a Manhattan judge. In total, eight people have been charged in connection with the incident.

Bragg said there were 12 suspects in total and his office presented evidence to a grand jury on Tuesday.

Police have not released the identities of four other suspects in the attack on New York police officers.

On February 2, Bragg defended the decision to initially release them.

He said: “While the video is shocking and disturbing, to secure convictions in court it is essential that we conclusively identify each accused.”

‘In Manhattan, we do not tolerate or accept assaults on police officers. I saw the tape this week. Despicable behavior. It disgusted and outraged me.

In another viral case, a 15-year-old Venezuelan migrant opened fire in a sneaker store during an attempted robbery.

He was arrested and charged as an adult after the bullet hit a Brazilian tourist and he continued shooting at police while fleeing.

More than 160,000 migrants have arrived in the city since spring 2022 and the crisis is only deepening as they continue to be bused from Texas, where record numbers are crossing the border.

Mayor Eric Adams told Fox 5’s Rosanna Scotto that “we’re getting close to 2,500 to a maximum of 4,000 a week.”

Mayor Eric Adams, a former police officer, drew criticism for comments comparing the Big Apple to Los Angeles’ Skid Row, a homeless area plagued by sexual assaults and drug crimes.

The NYPD touted declines in several major crime rates in January. Murders fell 25 percent; rape by 24.4 percent; burglary by 19.8 percent; grand theft of automobiles, 3.8 percent; and felony assault by 1.5 percent.

Additionally, arrests for all felonies citywide increased 5.7 percent in January year over year.

But statistics for other types of theft-related crimes saw an increase: robbery rose 5.4 percent, while grand theft saw a 0.4 percent increase last month.

The department attributed the increase to “organized pickpocket teams” and so-called “exuberant workers” who attacked drunk or sleeping victims on the subway.

Adams, a former police officer, came under fire for comments comparing the Big Apple to Los Angeles’ Skid Row, one of the most condensed homeless populations in the country and an area rife with sexual assaults and drug crimes.

During a discussion of year-end crime statistics at NYPD headquarters last month, Adams brandished photographs of the conflict zone and said, “You don’t see this in New York.”